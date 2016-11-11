Director:
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the popular graphic novel 'Valérian and Laureline' to life in a screen adaptation; Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne have been cast in the lead roles of Valerian and Laureline respectively.

A remix of The Beatles' much loved track 'Because' from their 1969 classic album 'Abbey Road' can be heard sound tracking the trailer.

Set thousands of years in the future, Valérian and Laureline journey far and wide around the universe at the behest of the government in charge of the human territories. Their mission is to keep the peace and make sure order is continually maintained. Valérian can't help but be enamoured by  Laureline obvious beauty and strong mentality but she is hesitant toward his advances and tries to keep their relationship as professional as can be.

For many years, humans have lived alongside aliens in a respectful manner and one of the most successful places that sees cohabitation is called Alpha.

Alpha is a beautiful city which homes over 17 million beings of varying species from planets around the galaxy, most live a happy life but when the duo are instructed to investigate certain goings on by their boss, Commander Arün Filitt, they begin to think all might not be as equable as first thought.

Living an existence in a universe where anything is possible, Valérian and Laureline must find out who or what wishes to disturb the balance that's been created before the human race is wiped out for good.


