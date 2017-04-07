Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot when her investigation into a potentional biological attack in London gets infiltrated. She finds herself accidentally revealing information to a terrorist 'prisoner', and has to make a pretty swift escape when her life is threatened by nefarious spies. She's not alone in this though. An MI5 agent (Orlando Bloom) insists on joining her as she attempts to thwart what could be the most devastating extremist assault since 9/11. However, with an enemy at every corner, Alice isn't sure who she can trust anymore.
Directed by the award-winning Michael Apted ('The Chronicles of Narnia', 'Masters of Sex') and written by Peter O'Brien (video game 'Halo: Reach'), 'Unlocked' is a gritty crime thriller that began shooting in 2014. Noomi Rapace suffered a broken nose during the filming of 'Unlocked', and failed to get it mended before it healed in a broken position. The movie also stars Toni Collette, John Malkovich and Michael Douglas and is scheduled to be released in the UK on May 5th 2017.
