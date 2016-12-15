Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get her ex-husband David (Geoff Stults) back and finally be a family again with their daughter Lily (Isabella Rice), but then he met the sweet and beautiful Julia (Rosario Dawson) who he obviosly fell hopelessly in love with and subsequently married. She's the polar opposite of Tessa, and as understanding as she tries to be towards the latter, it doesn't stop Tessa plotting to destroy their happy home life. She thinks Julia has stolen her world and plans to get revenge by delving into her dark past life and raising doubts about her to David. Things come to a head when a man dies, and Julia is the one with blood on her hands.

From Denise Di Novi (producer of 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Crazy, Stupid, Love.' and 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants') in her directorial debut, this intense thriller has been written by Christina Hodson ('Shut In'), who is also penning the script for 'Gotham City Sirens' and 'Transformers 6', and David Leslie Johnson ('The Conjuring 2'), who has been announced for 'The Nun', 'Dungeons & Dragons' and 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'. 'Unforgettable' is scheduled for release on April 21st 2017.


Starring: , , , Isabella Kai Rice, , , , Jayson Blair, Simon Kassianides, Aline Elasmar
