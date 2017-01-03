Director: Vera Glagoleva
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Foreign

Natalya Petrovna Islaeva is feeling disillusioned in her marriage to her land baron husband Mikhail Rakitin. As good as he is to her, she is open to him about her feelings that perhaps she is not quite as in love with him as he is with her. As heartbroken as he must be, he is understanding, but things get more complicated with the employment of a young tutor for her small son. His youth, vibrancy and good looks overwhelm Natalya, but he is more interested in her elder daughter Verochka. Natalya knows she must forget about this young man and Mikhail insists that he must leave for everyone's sake, but her jealousy and desire threaten to rip apart her family when Verochka learns of her mother's feelings.

'Two Women' is a Russian romantic drama based on the play by Ivan Turgenev called 'A Month in the Country'. Starring Ralph Fiennes, it has been directed by Vera Glagoleva ('One War') and written by Svetlana Grudovich and Olga Pogodina-Kuzmina.

