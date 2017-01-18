Director: Adam Smith
Year: 2017

Chad Cutler is an Irish traveller who entered a life of crime at a young age, following in the footsteps of his father before him, Colby. Now that his own son Tyson is growing up, he wants to show him the ropes. Teaching him to drive a car through the fields is one thing, though, and he's starting to realise that introducing him into a world of police chases and robberies is very much another. Chad is becoming disillusioned with the lifestyle with which his family is accustomed, and wants to find a new path for both himself and his child. While his mother Kelly is supportive of his feelings, she and everyone else knows that Colby won't hear anything about it. He needs to find a way to sever ties with his father, without unleashing hell on his own family.

Adam Smith ('Skins', 'Little Dorrit', 'Doctor Who') directs this intense Irish thriller, which has a screenplay by Alastair Siddons ('In the Dark Half') and a score by Tom Rowlands from The Chemical Brothers in his first film venture. Nominated at the British Independent Film Awards and Zurich Film Festival, 'Trespass Against Us' is set to hit UK theatres on March 3rd 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , Tony Way, Kingsley Ben-Adir, , Flora Stuhldreer, Georgie Smith
