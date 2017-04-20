Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is in catastrophic danger from the merciless Decepticons, the leader of the Autobots has even bigger fish to fry elsewhere in the universe. He's been held responsible for the destruction of his own planet as he aims to learn the truth about his creators. Meanwhile, Earth is in the midst of an apocalyptic event. Father and daughter Cade (Mark Wahlberg) and Tessa Yeager are struggling to survive and the humans' only hope of survival is to team up with Prime's right hand robot Bumblebee along with a few choice experts to bring an end to the chaos. They want to find out the secret behind the Transformers' continued return while trying to maintain some level of trust between man and Autobot. An astronomer and historian named Sir Edmund Burton reveals that there is a destiny to the unfolding events, one that takes a war to change.

Michael Bay ('Bad Boys', 'Pearl Harbor') directs his final film of the franchise with the fifth installment 'Transformers: The Last Knight'. The screenplay was written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway ('Iron Man'), and Ken Nolan ('Black Hawk Down'), and the movie is due to be followed up by a 'Transformers 6' and a Bumblebee spin-off. 'Transformers: The Last Knight' is to be released on June 23rd 2017.


Starring: , , Isabela Moner, , , , , , , Liam Garrigan, , , , , , , , ,
