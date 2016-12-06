Director:
Year: 2017

With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is still at large and Optimus Prime has left earth to fulfil a bigger mission, having gone to seek out the Creators. Having previously helped the Autobots, Cade Yeager is still in danger and the war between man and machine is reaching ever higher levels.

The Decepticons still have a wish to invade and take over the planet Earth and now it looks like they might be in the best position to do so. Why do these machines have such a fascination with our planet and how many genuine Autobots are left to help fight alongside humans?

The soundtrack to the first trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight is a re-working of Flaming Lips single 'Do You Realize' recorded by Ursine Vulpine.

Transformers: The Last Knight follows on from the 2013 movie Transformers: Age of Extinction and sees a number of the cast return to reprise their roles. Mark Wahlberg once again returns as Cade Yeager, Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce and Peter Cullen continues to voice Optimus Prime.


Starring: , , , Isabela Moner, , , , Liam Garrigan, Jerrod Carmichael, , , , ,
