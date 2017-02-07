Director:
Year: 2017

Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime has vacated the planet? It may seem that way, but the Autobot leader is still relatively close by, seeking his own mission to uncover the secrets of his origins. Father and daughter Cade (Mark Wahlberg) and Tessa Yeager are surviving as best they can under the protection of the few Autobots that remain, but Megatron is on the warpath reducing the planet to rubble and wiping out every human that stands in the way of his domination. There's a hopeless, apocalyptic mood running through this new story, because the war between man and machine will no doubt continue to wage until one of both races are extinct. However, there may be, at least, another hero who can save Earth from total ruin.

'Transformers: The Last Knight' is the fifth and final installment of the film series which will be directed by Michael Bay ('Bad Boys', 'Pearl Harbor'). After that, 'Transformers 6' and a spin-off based on Autobot Bumblebee will be taken on by some new names. Art Marcum and Matt Holloway ('Iron Man'), and Ken Nolan ('Black Hawk Down') wrote the screenplay for this film, which is set to arrive in theatres on June 23rd 2017.


Starring: , , Isabela Moner, , , , , , , Liam Garrigan, Jerrod Carmichael,
