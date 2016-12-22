Director: Maren Ade
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

Winfried Conradi is the lonely ageing father of an ambitious businesswoman named Ines who he's desperate to reconnect with. Unfortunately, she just doesn't seem to have any time for him, especially now with her job in business consulting taking her all the way to Bucharest, Romania. Determined to bond with his daughter, Winfried follows her equipped with a set of false teeth and a wig as a disguise much to Ines' fury. He somehow manages to wheedle his way to the fancy corporate dinners and parties she's attending, impressing her superiors under the guise of the ficitious character Toni Erdmann and frankly embarassing her. However, he soon learns just how unhappy his daughter is in her life.

Directed and written by Maren Ade ('The Forest for the Trees', 'Everyone Else'), this German-language comedy is currently up for a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Motion Picture having already won multiple awards at festivals such as Cannes and Palm Springs. 'Toni Erdmann' will be released in the US on Christmas Day (December 25th 2016).


Starring: Peter Simonischek, Sandra Hüller, Michael Wittenborn, Thomas Loibl, Trystan Pütter, Hadewych Minis, , Ingrid Bisu, Vlad Ivanov, Victoria Cocias
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment