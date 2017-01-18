Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and a club maker by occupation. Despite Tommy's skill, he is still dismissed by club members for his own social standing. Not content with career prospects as a caddy, however, Tommy invites townsfolk to watch him play on his own green and soon becomes a local legend. His father is less pleased about this. A man who prides himself on knowing his place in the hierarchy, he is embarrassed by Tommy's insistence at defying unwritten social rules which comes to a head when he falls in love with a woman a class below him. 

'Tommy's Honour' is the true story of the lives and careers of golfing pioneer Young Tom Morris and his father Old Tom Morris. The film has been directed by Jason Connery ('The Devil's Tomb', 'Pandemic') and it's the first screenplay from Pamela Marin and Kevin Cook. It has been based on Cook's award-winning 2007 biography 'Tommy's Honor: The Story of Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, Golf's Founding Father and Son'. 'Tommy's Honour' won the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Feature Film and is set to be released on April 14th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Peter Ferdinando, Max Deacon, Paul Reid, James Smillie
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment