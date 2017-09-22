Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East London, making money as a bike courier, and missing her father Lord Richard Croft (Dominic West) terribly. He went missing while on an archaeological adventure many years ago, and she's desperate to go find the place where he disappeared. She can hardly focus on her college courses, and she certainly refuses to take hold of her father's business empire.
She's handy with a variety of weapons, and while she might just look like a young girl, she can handle herself better than most people. Despite all the warnings she receives against the trip, she is totally ready for a death-defying voyage across oceans and tropical continents to seek out a mysterious island where she'll need more than her strength and archery ability to stay alive. There are enigmas to solve if she wants to get to the bottom of a terrifying conspiracy that her father discovered before he vanished.
Alicia remembers being just 8-years-old when she first discovered the 'Tomb Raider' video games. It was the first time she had seen a female doing the dangerous work in a game, and ever since she started acting she's wanted to be at the head of a major action franchise. Indeed, this particular movie has really given her the chance to push herself to the extreme, and her training has seriously impressed the cast and crew of the movie.
She takes over from Angelina Jolie, who first portrayed the character in 2001's 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' and 2003's 'The Cradle of Life'). The reboot has been directed by Roar Uthaug ('Cold Prey', 'Escape', 'The Wave') with a screenplay by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (who has also been announced to write scripts for 'Sherlock Holmes 3', 'Gotham City Sirens', 'Dungeons And Dragons' and 'Captain Marvel').
