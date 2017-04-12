Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton). Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) will stop at nothing to make sure that her child's killer is caught and after several months of still no arrests, she decides to take drastic action. She forks out for three enormous billboards to go up in her Missouri town with a message to the highly respected Police Sheriff Bill Willoughby (Woody Harrelson). An embarrassed Willoughby visits her to encourage her to take the billboards down, but she's standing firm and will certainly not be intimidated by police involvement - or, indeed, anyone who dares complain about them. She assaults her dentist with his own drill after discovering that he made a complaint and attacks two local high school kids who try to mock her. Even the local vicar is trying to appeal to her sanity at this point, but when she torches the local police station, it becomes clear that she's quickly becoming way out of control.
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri' is a forthcoming comedy crime drama written and directed by the Academy Award winning Martin Mcdonagh ('Seven Psychopaths', 'In Bruges'). It's due for release sometime later in 2017.
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
Boof Baf
4
Six (Live)
5
Shape Of You
6
XXX
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
One man is plotting to carry out the biggest diamond heist in history in a...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
If you're a YouTube junkie, you might know of a young make-up guru named Gregory...
Being unpopular in high school can really suck, but when you think about it, there...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
After the latest incarnation of Dredd, director Pete Travis shifts gears drastically for this complex...
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason...
Litchfield is getting overcrowded with no less than a hundred new inmates getting crammed into...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days) recounts another staggeringly detailed...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be...
A television show for the virtual band is in the works.
The hit Netflix original series will return in 2018 with Lisa Kudrow joining as a guest star.
Thor faces off against The Hulk in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer.