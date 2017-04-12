Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton). Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) will stop at nothing to make sure that her child's killer is caught and after several months of still no arrests, she decides to take drastic action. She forks out for three enormous billboards to go up in her Missouri town with a message to the highly respected Police Sheriff Bill Willoughby (Woody Harrelson). An embarrassed Willoughby visits her to encourage her to take the billboards down, but she's standing firm and will certainly not be intimidated by police involvement - or, indeed, anyone who dares complain about them. She assaults her dentist with his own drill after discovering that he made a complaint and attacks two local high school kids who try to mock her. Even the local vicar is trying to appeal to her sanity at this point, but when she torches the local police station, it becomes clear that she's quickly becoming way out of control.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri' is a forthcoming comedy crime drama written and directed by the Academy Award winning Martin Mcdonagh ('Seven Psychopaths', 'In Bruges'). It's due for release sometime later in 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , Lucas Hedges, , , , , , , Lawrence Turner, Marcus Lyle Brown
