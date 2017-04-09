If you're a YouTube junkie, you might know of a young make-up guru named Gregory Gorgeous who engaged thousands of viewers with his confidence, creative make-up tutorials and inspiring messages about sexuality and identity. But while he appeared such a self-assured person, deep down he was struggling with his own identity. Eventually he came out as a she and changed her name from Gregory Lazzarato to Gigi Lazzarato, undergoing hormone therapy and getting the surgery she needed to embrace her gender transition. But it wasn't all as easy as that. She was the pride of the family with a bright future of Olympic diving ahead of her, and her transgender ordeal truly tested the love of her family. Regardless, they stuck by her and felt her pain through the struggles and prejudices she faced as she grew into her new self.
Directed by the twice Oscar winning Barbara Kopple ('Shut Up & Sing', 'Havoc', 'American Dream'), this heart-warming, and sometimes heart-breaking, documentary premiered on YouTubeRed earlier this year. Praised by members of the LGBTQ community everywhere, it's a movie about embracing your true self and not letting anyone else get in the way, as well as embracing the people around you no matter what choices they might make.
