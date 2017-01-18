Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

It's the early 1940s and World War II is in full swing. Bombs are raining down on London in the Blitzkrieg threatening to tear the country in two, but the British are made of sturdier stuff. Catrin Cole is a writer who comes to realise that the absence of ambitious young men in the workplace due to recruitment into the army has opened a door for her. She is appointed by the film division of the Ministry of Information to write the supplementary women's dialogue of a new propaganda film about Dunkirk, however she is told that she'll get no screen credit and won't be paid as much as her male counterparts. She goes one step further and writes the whole script, impressing all involved if leaving them a little indignant. Plus, she finds an unlikely ally in an aging film star named Ambrose Hilliard, who longs for the days he had major roles.

'Their Finest' is an extraordinary war drama with a heavy feminist theme that is based on the novel 'Their Finest Hour and a Half' which was published in 2009 by Lissa Evans. The film has been directed by the award-winning Lone Scherfig ('An Education', 'One Day', 'The Riot Club'), with a script Gaby Chiappe ('Lark Rise to Candleford', 'Shetland', 'The Level') - her first film screenplay. It will be released in the US on March 24th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Patrick Gibson, Paul Ritter, , , , , , , , Hubert Burton, Claudia Jessie, Stephanie Hyam,
