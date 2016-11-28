Jan Zabinski was a dedicated zoo keeper, he worked at Poland zoo where he not only spent his days, he also lived within the walls of the zoo with his wife, Antonina, and their young son. Not only is their home where they live, it also acts as the nursery for any young or sick animals; the lives of all the family are immersed with the animals that they're surrounded by.
At the start of September in 1939 the lives of the Zabinski's changed considerably with the start of World War II. The zoo and the majority of its livestock were destroyed and what the Zabinski's were dealing with was only the tip of the chaos going on in their country. As Poland fell under German control, the Nazi army heavily patrolled Warsaw and the trooped began rounding up Jewish citizens and shipping them off to work houses. Antonina's humanistic mentality was to do whatever she could to help the people who were being rounded up against their will and she suggested to her husband that they begin hiding people in the abandoned areas of the zoo.
The Zabinski's smuggled in Jews attempting to escape the potential horror that awaited them; People were hidden in trucks transporting scraps for the animals and even though Antonina was under constant watch of Nazi officers and knowing that she'd be killed for conspiring, she acted as the protector for huge amounts of people fleeing the city.
The Zookeeper's Wife is based on the book by Diane Ackerman and tells the real life story of Jan and Antonina Zabinski. After the war ended, the couple were named as two of the honoured Polish Righteous Among the Nations for their efforts in trying to save Jewish residents.
