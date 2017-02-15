Director: Rama Burshtein
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Foreign

Planning a wedding should be a happy time for anyone, but it becomes a desperate struggle when you are without a groom. Michal is a 32-year-old Orthodox Jew preparing to marry her fiance Gidi. The only problem is, he doesn't love her and backs out of the union just one month ahead of their nuptials. But Michal has been looking forward to married life for a long time and isn't prepared to give up that easily. She decides against calling off the wedding, and instead puts her faith in God to find her a new groom before Hanukkah is over. Following a series of catastrophic dates, she does indeed fall for someone. The only problem is, he's about as unsuitable a husband as she could possibly have found. 

Rama Burshtein ('Fill the Void') wrote and directed this Israeli romantic comedy entitled 'The Wedding Plan' (originally 'Laavor et hakir'). The film has won three awards at the Awards of the Israeli Film Academy, plus the Michael Shvili Award at the Haifa International Film Festival, and it is set to be released in the US on May 12th 2017.


Starring: Dafi Alferon, Noa Kooler, Oded Leopold
