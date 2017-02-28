Two American soldiers fighting in the Iraq war (2003 - 2011) are hiding out in the desert, guns poised. When they spot something suspicious on the horizon, the elder of the two decides to go down and investigate after assessing that there is little danger after a period of absolutely no movement. No sooner has he approached the vehicle that they had been watching and discovered two corpses in the front seat, than shots are fired and he is down. When his comrade runs to his aid, more shots are fired and he is forced to take cover behind a crumbling brick wall, leaving his friend lying mere feet away and slowly bleeding to death. He radios in for help, but soon realises that the enemy have hijacked the line and they are tormenting him as he struggles to get a visual on the attacking sniper. He has no choice but to stay where he is, but he is running out of water and there is no shelter from the scorching sun.
This tense war thriller has been directed by Doug Liman ('Edge of Tomorrow', 'The Bourne Identity', 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith') and written by Dwain Worrell ('Walking the Dead', 'Operator'). 'The Wall' is scheduled to be released on May 12th 2017.
XXX
1
Six (Live)
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
So Sexy
4
Shape Of You
7
Shape Of You [Lyric]
8
Casual Sex (Explicit)
9
Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You feat. Stormzy [Live from the Brit Awards 2017]
10
Two American soldiers fighting in the Iraq war (2003 - 2011) are hiding out in...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
This film recounts such a great true story that we don't mind the fact that...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Maddy is an 18-year-old girl who lives in a beautiful big house in a nice...
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Planning a wedding should be a happy time for anyone, but it becomes a desperate...
Veronica enjoys a life of luxury with her rich husband, though work has never been...
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
He's certainly not wasting his newfound talents.