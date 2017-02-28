Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Two American soldiers fighting in the Iraq war (2003 - 2011) are hiding out in the desert, guns poised. When they spot something suspicious on the horizon, the elder of the two decides to go down and investigate after assessing that there is little danger after a period of absolutely no movement. No sooner has he approached the vehicle that they had been watching and discovered two corpses in the front seat, than shots are fired and he is down. When his comrade runs to his aid, more shots are fired and he is forced to take cover behind a crumbling brick wall, leaving his friend lying mere feet away and slowly bleeding to death. He radios in for help, but soon realises that the enemy have hijacked the line and they are tormenting him as he struggles to get a visual on the attacking sniper. He has no choice but to stay where he is, but he is running out of water and there is no shelter from the scorching sun.

This tense war thriller has been directed by Doug Liman ('Edge of Tomorrow', 'The Bourne Identity', 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith') and written by Dwain Worrell ('Walking the Dead', 'Operator'). 'The Wall' is scheduled to be released on May 12th 2017.


Starring: , , Laith Nakli
