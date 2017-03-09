Daniel Carter is a cop who gets sucked into the most terrifying ordeal of his life when he picks up an injured and exhausted man from the side of the road in his squad car. He rushes him to hospital where medics are forced to sedate him as he is flooded with panic. Not long after, Carter is nearly stabbed to death when he goes out to investigate the assembly of dozens of mysterious white hooded figures sporting black triangles on their robes, all standing watching the building. It soon becomes clear that something has happened to the man now lying in a hospital bed - and not just him. Other patients and staff start to behave violently, killing the people around them. Carter has no choice but to flee with the survivors, but with the outside still surrounded, they are forced to take shelter in the basement where they find a horrific scene where only evil dwells.
'The Void' is a grisly 80s style horror written and directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski ('ABCs of Death 2', 'Manborg', 'Father's Day') who also worked together as an assistant art director and special makeup effects artist respectively on 'Suicide Squad'. It is set to hit theatres on March 31st 2017, on Digital HD on April 7th and on DVD and Blu-Ray on April 24th.
So Sexy
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
That's What I Like
3
Six (Live)
4
Shape Of You
7
Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Salazar's Revenge)
8
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
9
Dat Sexy Body
10
Nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson might be well known now for her classic catalogue of...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...