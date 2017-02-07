Helen Shelly was once an internationally renowned Hollywood filmstar, though these days she's living in a retirement home in London - far from the glamour and luxury she was once so used to. Her former boyfriend, a film director, has passed away and a funeral is being held for him on the stunning island of Ile-de-Re off the coast of France. She's determined to crash the party by whatever means possible and enlists the help of the meek and impressionable Priscilla to aid her in her escape. Priscilla mourns a child she lost many years ago, and struggles to cope in her life with her unloving husband, but in meeting Helen she finds herself with a new lease of life. They may not have a lot of money between them, but they do everything they can to get to France in time for the funeral, meeting a handsome Italian millionaire named Alberto on the way. It threatens to cause a rift between them, but their newfound friendship goes far too deep for that.
Directed and written by Academy Award nominated filmmaker Roger Goldby ('Call the Midwife', 'Hustle', 'The Musketeers'), 'The Time Of Their Lives' is the first leading role in a feature film for Joan Collins in many years, and one that she also acts as an executive producer on. The film will be released in the UK on March 10th 2017.
