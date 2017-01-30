Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Set in the near future, 'The Space Between Us' is an exploration of the very first expedition to Mars, which will take a group of volunteers to the red planet to begin the universe's first interplanetary colony of humans. It's an event that is still in the planning process, but will very likely occure in reality within the next 20 years. In this intense story, a child is born on the journey, and miraculously survives the new environment, but falls in love with an Earthling online who he is desperate to visit despite what the gravity could do to his health.

The stars of the movie Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino, Asa Butterfield and Britt Robertson along with director Peter Chelsom and producer Richard Barton Lewis, explore what the implications are for this young Martian to come to Earth and experience love and many more things for the first time in a short featurette.


Starring: , , ,
