Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases he's ever seen. A man calling himself the Snowman Killer is killing women, and he and his team need to work out his motive in order to catch him. The clues are in the extent of the mutilations and the appearance of one of the victims' pink scarf, but they'll need more than that to beat this crazed psychopath at his own game. As winter continues to breathe its icy breath, the hunt gets more and more challenging. But when they manage to connect the killings to an old cold case, they decide to lure him out using a new recruit as bait.
Directed by the BAFTA nominated Tomas Alfredson ('Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', 'Let the Right One In') and written by Academy Award nominees Hossein Amini ('47 Ronin', 'Snow White and the Huntsman') and Peter Straughan ('Our Brand Is Crisis', 'The Debt'), 'The Snowman' is a forthcoming Norwegian horror based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø who also worked on the movie as an executive producer. It's from her Harry Hole book series and will hit theatres on October 20th 2017.
