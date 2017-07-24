Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Sci-fi, Fantasy

It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal as possible, despite the fact that people rarely see her that way. She is a mute, which means there are few career opportunities for her at that time. But she does manage to land a job at a top secret government laboratory as a janitor, her brief being to get in, clean up and get out. Her life of silent solitude has left her curious to what's going on at her workplace, however, and she soon discovers that her bosses are hiding something deeply disturbing.

In a large tank of water she discovers a humanoid alien of sorts (Doug Jones), scaly and amphibious, and something about him makes her feel sympathy for him. She decides to visit him everyday, teach him about the world and how to communicate in the only way she knows how. She feels a bond with him; both of them are essentially trapped in the same lab, and both are thought of by society as outcasts in one way or another. But Elisa is in no danger of being dissected for science. 

Her boss, Strickland (Michael Shannon), has no empathy for this incredible Amazonian creature. He is only interested in what he can gain from his prisoner. Elisa has no choice but to plan an rescue mission, though if she succeeds she'll surely be caught and arrested. But this isn't about being brave, it's about being human.

From the man who brought you 'Crimson Peak', 'Pan's Labyrinth' and 'Hellboy' comes this aquatic fantasy 'A Shape of Water'. The Academy Award nominated Guillermo Del Toro both directed and wrote the movie, with help from Primetime Emmy nominated screenwriter Vanessa Taylor ('Divergent', 'Game of Thrones'). It's set to be released on December 8th 2017. 


