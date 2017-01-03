Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his children, but little did he know that it would be a trip he would remember for years to come, and for all the wrong reasons. One day, during a fishing activity, he is forced to turn his gaze of his young daughter Missy for a brief moment, who subsequently disappears. The Wallowa County police discover her body in an isolated shack in the middle of the woods having been abducted and murdered. After that, Mack spirals into a depression letting his grief seep into every corner of his life and even causing him to lose his faith in God. It's then that he discovers a letter inviting him back to the shack signed by someone called Papa. He believes it's God calling him to find peace, and help him come to terms with Missy's death.
Based on the 2007 novel by William P. Young, 'The Shack' is an intense Christian drama directed by the BAFTA nominated Stuart Hazeldine ('Exam') with a screenplay from John Fusco ('Young Guns', 'The Forbidden Kingdom'), and Andrew Lanham and Destin Daniel Cretton (who are also set to write and direct the upcoming Brie Larson family drama 'The Glass Castle'). It is set to be released in cinemas on March 3rd 2017.
