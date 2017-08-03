When one man meets up with his college friend Rob to arrange a boys trip, he couldn't imagine what was in store for him when they went to pick up booze from a corner shop. They find themselves in the middle of a brutal robbery, and while the former manages to hide, Rob is spotted and killed instantly. Wracked with guilt, the survivor bands together with their mutual friends and they decided to pay their respects to Rob by going on a hiking trip - despite rather being in Las Vegas. They take a shortcut through the forest, but it isn't long before they get well and truly lost. To make matters was, they have found an animal corpse strung up between some trees and they all know deep down that it can't have been done by another animal. Soon they start to realise that they are being followed by someone who wants to kill them all, and when they find a small shack full of weird objects they are almost certain that they will never leave the forest.
'The Ritual' is an intense British horror based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Adam Nevill. It has been directed by David Bruckner ('The Signal', 'Southbound') with a screenplay by Joe Barton ('Blackout', 'iBoy'), and it is scheduled for UK release on Friday 13th October 2017.
Beautiful
1
XXX
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
5
Six (Live)
6
Sax [Live]
7
Something Just Like This [Lyric]
8
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
There's no reason why this animated comedy adventure needed to be this pointless. Solidly entertaining...
While this is billed as a film about The Smiths' singer-songwriter Morrissey, it's actually an...
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are...
Survival is never guaranteed, especially when you're living in an Ice Age. Set in Europe...
It's 1963 and Elisa (Sally Hawkins) has spent her life trying to be as normal...
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
From Australia, this dark and edgy thriller is skilfully made by writer-director Damien Power to...
This award-winning documentary plays like a thriller as it traces the work of a group...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Daniel (Anthony Rapp) and Christopher (Jonathan Bennett) are a gay couple preparing for their wedding....
It's been six years since the last Cars movie (there were two Planes movies in...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
Ever get an awful sense of deja vu? Well, for Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) that...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
Patricia 'Dumbo' Dombrowski (Danielle Macdonald) is a big girl with even bigger dreams who works...
Princess Twilight Sparkle lives in the beautiful land of Equestria; a land of rainbows and...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
This sharply original horror film not only approaches its premise from an unexpected angle, but...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.