Director: David Bruckner
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

When one man meets up with his college friend Rob to arrange a boys trip, he couldn't imagine what was in store for him when they went to pick up booze from a corner shop. They find themselves in the middle of a brutal robbery, and while the former manages to hide, Rob is spotted and killed instantly. Wracked with guilt, the survivor bands together with their mutual friends and they decided to pay their respects to Rob by going on a hiking trip - despite rather being in Las Vegas. They take a shortcut through the forest, but it isn't long before they get well and truly lost. To make matters was, they have found an animal corpse strung up between some trees and they all know deep down that it can't have been done by another animal. Soon they start to realise that they are being followed by someone who wants to kill them all, and when they find a small shack full of weird objects they are almost certain that they will never leave the forest.

'The Ritual' is an intense British horror based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Adam Nevill. It has been directed by David Bruckner ('The Signal', 'Southbound') with a screenplay by Joe Barton ('Blackout', 'iBoy'), and it is scheduled for UK release on Friday 13th October 2017.


Starring: , Robert James-Collier,
