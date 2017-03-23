Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to marry a rich woman in return for a dowry than can put him through medical school. He travels to Istanbul where he meets a reporter for the Associated Press named Christopher and his Armenian love interest Ana who grew up in France. It isn't long before a love triangle develops between the three of them which causes tension in their relationships, but all of that ceases to matter when the Empire begins the Armenian Genocide. He manages to get out of serving in the army, but after trying to save a member of his family he gets locked up in a prison camp himself. With his village in danger, all he wants is to rescue his family and his people, and Christopher - freeing himself of his jealousy of Ana and Michael's attraction - insists on helping in their escape.

From Academy Award winning director Terry George ('Hotel Rwanda', 'Reservation Road'), who co-wrote the script alongside Robin Swicord ('Practical Magic', 'Memoirs of a Geisha'), 'The Promise' is a historical drama set at the time of the fall of the Ottoman Empire in 1914. It is set to be released on April 21st 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , , Numan Acar, , Marwan Kenzari
