Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to marry a rich woman in return for a dowry than can put him through medical school. He travels to Istanbul where he meets a reporter for the Associated Press named Christopher and his Armenian love interest Ana who grew up in France. It isn't long before a love triangle develops between the three of them which causes tension in their relationships, but all of that ceases to matter when the Empire begins the Armenian Genocide. He manages to get out of serving in the army, but after trying to save a member of his family he gets locked up in a prison camp himself. With his village in danger, all he wants is to rescue his family and his people, and Christopher - freeing himself of his jealousy of Ana and Michael's attraction - insists on helping in their escape.
From Academy Award winning director Terry George ('Hotel Rwanda', 'Reservation Road'), who co-wrote the script alongside Robin Swicord ('Practical Magic', 'Memoirs of a Geisha'), 'The Promise' is a historical drama set at the time of the fall of the Ottoman Empire in 1914. It is set to be released on April 21st 2017.
So Sexy
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
XXX
3
Six (Live)
4
Shape Of You
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Sax [Live]
9
Tired As F***
10
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Everyone's favourite British porcine Peppa Pig will embark on a series of brand new adventures,...
It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed...
Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) have been married for a long time and,...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar with this astute drama which, like 2011's...
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
Baby is a young man with a talent for driving and a love of music....
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
Nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson might be well known now for her classic catalogue of...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in...
Daniel Carter is a cop who gets sucked into the most terrifying ordeal of his...
The ‘Iron Man’ star will play the doctor who can talk to the animals.
The show will return to CBS for seasons 11 and 12.
30 year old Mvula said Sony only told her she was being dropped in a 'seven-line' e-mail.
From Bono to Michael Fassbender, here are some of Ireland's best loved celebrities on St. Patrick's Day.