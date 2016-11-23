Director: Ben A. Williams
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Dramas

The Pass is broken down into three different acts. 

The first introduced us to Jason and Ade who have been friends since they were kids, they're both aspiring footballers on the verge of making names for themselves. Having both been picked to play on the first team on their potential Champions League debut, the two teenagers share a hotel room and find ways to occupy their over excited minds. They exercise, talk and laugh about their lives and then Jason makes a move on Ade.

The second starts after five years have passed;  Jason is now a major league footballer whilst Ade was dropped from the squad. As Jason becomes more and more famous, the lack of girlfriends has been noticed by the press and he decides to quash rumours through any means necessary. Jason and his accomplice Lyndsey formulate a plan featuring some video footage.

The third and final scene sees the two old friends reunited in a rather similar situation. Since leaving the world of football, Ade has become far more confident with his sexuality and who he is as a person (he's now a plumber) yet Jason is treading the same ground, asking the same questions to himself and covering up his true feelings. As the pair reminisce about their youth together it appears old habits die hard for Jason but even though he's the one who's made a name for himself, it's Ade who might feel the luckier of the two.

The Pass is a reinterpretation of John Donnelly's stage production of the same name. The 33 night run of shows were held at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs and they all sold out. Actor Russel Tovey who plays Jason in the movie, also played the character in the theatre version.


Starring: Russel Tovey, , Lisa McGrillis, , Rory J. Saper
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment