The Pass is broken down into three different acts.
The first introduced us to Jason and Ade who have been friends since they were kids, they're both aspiring footballers on the verge of making names for themselves. Having both been picked to play on the first team on their potential Champions League debut, the two teenagers share a hotel room and find ways to occupy their over excited minds. They exercise, talk and laugh about their lives and then Jason makes a move on Ade.
The second starts after five years have passed; Jason is now a major league footballer whilst Ade was dropped from the squad. As Jason becomes more and more famous, the lack of girlfriends has been noticed by the press and he decides to quash rumours through any means necessary. Jason and his accomplice Lyndsey formulate a plan featuring some video footage.
The third and final scene sees the two old friends reunited in a rather similar situation. Since leaving the world of football, Ade has become far more confident with his sexuality and who he is as a person (he's now a plumber) yet Jason is treading the same ground, asking the same questions to himself and covering up his true feelings. As the pair reminisce about their youth together it appears old habits die hard for Jason but even though he's the one who's made a name for himself, it's Ade who might feel the luckier of the two.
The Pass is a reinterpretation of John Donnelly's stage production of the same name. The 33 night run of shows were held at Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs and they all sold out. Actor Russel Tovey who plays Jason in the movie, also played the character in the theatre version.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
You wouldn't call Kathy the best mother in the world. She's far from responsible when...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
Mary Portman is suffering greatly with the grief of the death of her husband Richard,...
Clever Chilean director Pablo Larrain (who also directed Natalie Portman's Jackie) takes on the Nobel-winning...
Narrated by Daisy Ridley (The Force Awakens), this documentary is one of the most gripping...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Jealousy is a dangerous emotion. Tessa (Katherine Heigl) thought she had a chance to get...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
What if the world was a place where homosexuality was the norm, and being heterosexual...
The world occasionally spills forth a pioneer of change, someone out to change the course...
Samantha Kingston has, to many people, a great life. She has a perfect family and...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
Callum Lynch is a criminal facing the death sentence but is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
This true story from 19th century America feels eerily relevant today in its depiction of...
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.