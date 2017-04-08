Director: Peter Hutchings
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

Being unpopular in high school can really suck, but when you think about it, there are a lot more unpopular people than the popular type. So what if all the different factions of geek (oh yes, there are different factions) came together as a kind of rebel alliance to gain control of the school once and for all? Jodi and Mindy are well and truly sick of being pushed around by mean girl Whitney and her cronies, and want to put aside their differences and maybe even get along for the rest of their school life. However, when she responds with a horrible prank, Jodi and Mindy decide enough is enough. They decide to gather together all the misfits, weirdos, sci-fi nerds and fantasy geeks - despite the fact that none of them would ever hang out with each other - and make a pact to take over the school halls so they can't be pushed around anymore. But despite their newfound power, as it turns out, popularity isn't everything and they soon find their own friendships tested in a way they never could have imagined before.

'The Outcasts' is an upcoming coming-of-age comedy directed by Peter Hutchings ('Rhymes with Banana') with a screenplay by Dominique Ferrari and Suzanne Wrubel who previously worked together on reality series 'Survivor'. It is set to be released in movie theatres on April 14th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , Will Peltz, Noah Robbins, David W. Thompson, Nick Bailey
