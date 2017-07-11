Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college graduation. He's looking for something special, and he hopes he can find it in his friend Mimi Pastori. The only problem is, she only loves him as a friend and he wants more than that. That becomes the least of his worries, however, when he sees his father kissing a mysterious woman who, needless to say, isn't his mother. He follows the woman, who is named Johanna, and finds himself embroiled in a strange love triangle. Johanna seduces him and he becomes enchanted by her, though his feelings for her are obviously tainted by her involvement with his father. To make matters more complicated, Mimi is now seemingly jealous of Thomas' new love interest, and she has her own reservations about it. Thankfully, Thomas does at least have someone to talk to about it, but is his new neighbour W.F. Gerald really the best person to give him advice?

Named after the 1970 Simon & Garfunkel song of the same name, 'The Only Living Boy In New York' is a romance drama directed by the award-winning Marc Webb ('Gifted', 'The Amazing Spider-Man', '500 Days of Summer') and written by Allan Loeb ('The Space Between Us', 'Rock of Ages', 'Collateral Beauty'). It is set to be released on August 11th 2017.


Starring: , Kiersey Clemons, , , , ,
