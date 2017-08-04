Director: Cal Brunker
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

Ever since the original 'Nut Job', Surly the squirrel and his animal friends have been living it up at the Nut Shop and feasting on all the peanuts they can manage. Unfortunately, that luxury isn't destined to last long and when the shop mysteriously explodes, they are forced to find another hide-out. A vista in Liberty Park is idyllic and seems like the perfect place to re-locate, the only problem is the mayor of Oakton City just wants to make as much profit as possible from his town and the Park is not raking in anything except weeds. Thus, he decides to open an amusement park on the site, only that involves bulldozing the animals' home and they can't afford to lose another sanctuary. They must do everything they can to stop this amusement park being built, but that involves enlisting the help from mouse gang leader Mr. Feng.

The sequel to 2014's 'The Nut Job', 'The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature' sees Cal Brunker ('Escape from Planet Earth') taking over the role of directed, with Brunker, Bob Barlen ('The Son of Bigfoot') and Scott Bindley ('Madison') having written the screenplay. 'The Nut Job 3' has also already been announced for 2019, while the second sequel is set to arrive in US theatres on August 11th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Isabela Moner, , , , ,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment