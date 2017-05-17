Director: Arthur Benzaquen
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

While it might look like an anachronistic live action reimagining of the classic Eastern folk tale, 'The New Adventures of Aladdin' is actually based on a story told by a pair of thieves at a department store on Christmas Eve. Sam and Khalid are best pals and partners in crime who decided to dress up as Santa Claus for their latest robbery, however their plan is foiled by a group of kids who demand they tell them a story. With the store owner also urging them to relay a tale, they decided to launch into their own version of Aladdin. Set in the city of Baghdad many years ago where taxis are magic carpets that still need stop signs, where magic lamps lock like iPhones and people sell knock-off CDs from the future in the street, Sam tells of the tyrannous rule of Vizir who Aladdin plans to defeat with the help of an effeminate Genie and hopefully win the heart of the beautiful Princess Shallia along the way.

'The New Adventures of Aladdin' is a comedy version of one of the world's best loved stories. Directed by Arthur Benzaquen ('Zak') with a screenplay by Daive Cohen ('Gamer', 'Fiston'), the French film was recently released with the English dub on Video On Demand on May 16th 2017.


Starring: Kev Adams, , Vanessa Guide, William Lebghil, Audrey Lamy, Eric Judor,
