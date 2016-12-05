The tombs and burial chambers in Egypt have long provided fascinated discoveries and lead the world to understand incredibly important facts about ancient times. Down the generations, it's been said that the ancient Egyptian gods, deities and earthly pharaohs had powers beyond those of a normal human.
Thousands of years after the gods walked the earth, we're still as interested in the secrets the ancients held.
There are few details available about the precise plot of the new movie but here's what we do know. When a new tomb is found, work begins to excavate the structure and catalogue its contents. When a mummy's tomb is uncovered, the archaeologists can't believe their luck, wishing to protect and preserve the tomb, the army are called in and asked to transport the structure to London but whilst the freighter is in the air, the team on board find themselves - and the plane - being attacked by a vast swathe of flying creatures.
As the pilots attempt to save the plane, one of the people on board, Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) saves the life of Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) by giving her a parachute and ejecting her from the plane. We later cut to scenes in a morgue where six bodies lay on mortuary tables covered in plastic but suddenly one arises and it appears Nick has been brought back to life.
The mummy who was removed from her resting place is called Ahmanet and now she's been unleashed in a modern day world where she'll go to any lengths to take what she believes is rightfully hers.
As the 21st century meets the wrath of a god from ancient times, London is turned to ruins and Morton and Halsey are the best equipped people to help fight and stop the queen.
The Mummy is a reboot of the 00's franchise, whilst the three previous films were set in 1920's and 30's, these new films will take place in modern day.
