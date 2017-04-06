Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in the sand. Army officer Nick Morton teams up with an archaeologist named Jenny Halsey to investigate the new find, but what looks like an ancient tomb is found very quickly by Halsey to be a prison, which tells of the fate of Ahmanet; the heir to the throne of Egypt. Destined to be queen, Ahmanet's quest for power led her on a murderous rampage when she was alive, and her punishment saw her sealed in her sarcophagus and buried alive. The power has remained, and the discovery has released a dark force that nearly kills them all as they attempt to fly the sarcophagus back to London. Somehow, Nick manages to survive an horrific plane crash completely unscathed, with the spirit of Ahmanet using him to regain her power back. She won't stop until she has seized control on the world that slipped through her grasp all those centuries ago, and London is the first target.

A re-boot of the original 1932 horror (which previously spawned the 1999 trilogy of the same name and the Dwayne Johnson spin-off 'The Scorpion King'), 'The Mummy' is a brand new story based on Egyptian myth. It has been directed by Alex Kurtzman ('People Like Us') and written by Jon Spaihts ('Passengers', 'Doctor Strange', 'Prometheus') and the Academy Award winning Christopher McQuarrie ('The Usual Suspects', 'Jack Reacher', 'Edge of Tomorrow'). The new trailer features a part instrumental of The Rolling Stones hit 'Paint it Black'. 'The Mummy' is set to be released on June 9th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , Noof McEwan, Selva Rasalingam
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment