When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled flights for their respective appointments the following day, they decide to band together to find another way. Ben Bass is an English surgeon determined to get to his patient in Baltimore, while Alex Martin is a journalist on her way to her wedding. When the latter suggests boarding a charter plane, it seems like a great idea - that is until they crash on a snowy mountain with a huge expanse of wildnerness surrounding them. With their pilot dead, the plane broken and no chance of being found out there since the pilot failed to file a flight plan, their only chance of survival is to trek across the mountain and pray for salvation. But they have to hurry; there's no food or water, and it seems their only shelter is the plane which they have to leave behind.
'The Mountain Between Us' is a nail-bitingly intense adventure drama starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet that is based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Charles Martin. It has been directed by the award-winning HANY ABU-ASSAD ('Paradise Now', 'Omar') with a screenplay by J. Mills Goodloe ('The Age of Adaline', 'Everything, Everything') and Oscar nominee Chris Weitz ('About A Boy', 'Rogue One'), and it will be released in theatres on October 20th 2017.
