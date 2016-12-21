Director: Bryan Bertino
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

You wouldn't call Kathy the best mother in the world. She's far from responsible when it comes to her teenage daughter Lizzy. Luckily, Lizzy is extremely mature for her age, but that doesn't mean she can take care of herself. Kathy is forced to drive them to her father's home in the middle of the night after sleeping late, but the night brings with it something much worse than heavy rain. They wind up in an accident after failing to miss a wolf in the middle of the road and call 911 for assistance. However, they're not so sure that what they hit was a wolf anymore after its body disappears from the road and leaves behind a fang that is much too large for any regular canine creature. A mechanic arrives and urges them to stay in the car until the ambulance arrives, but when he vanishes too they start to realise that there's something out there hellbent on their destruction.

'The Monster' is a classic monster horror that has been directed and written by Bryan Bertino ('The Strangers', 'Mockingbird'). Starring Aaron Douglas, Scott Speedman, Zoe Kazan and Ella Ballentine, it has already been critically acclaimed after its appearances at Beyond Fest, Tacoma Film Festival and the Sitges Film Festival.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment