Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't always plain sailing for him. In fact, ahead of the release of his 1843 novella 'A Christmas Carol', his career was already suffering. Dan Stevens plays the author in 'The Man Who Invented Christmas'; a tale all about how he went from failing writer to a festive miracle.
It's the early 1840s and London author Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) is suffering a bad case of writer's block. His last three books have been total flops, and the pressure to write a magical new story to grip the public has never been so high.
Before long, however, his new tale begins to develop in his head; a Christmas story about a miser named Ebenezer Scrooge (personified by Christopher Plummer) who is challenged by a series of mysterious apparitions. The characters develop beautifully, but before long he starts to hit another roadblock when he can't work out how to finish it.
Not only does he face the challenge of coming up with a suitable ending for 'A Christmas Carol', but also getting it printed and distributed by Christmas which is just six weeks away. To make matters worse, his father John Dickens (Jonathan Pryce) - who berates him mercilessly about his financial responsibilities - comes to stay with him, which only serves to disrupt the writing process even more.
Based on the 2008 book 'The Man Who Invented Christmas: How Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol Rescued His Career and Revived Our Holiday Spirits' by Les Standiford, the film is a comedy biopic directed by the Primetime Emmy nominated Bharat Nalluri ('Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day', 'Life On Mars') with a screenplay from Susan Coyne ('Anne of Green Gables', 'The Best Laid Plans').
Since its november release, 'The Man Who Invented Christmas' has already won Heartland Film's Truly Moving Picture Award, and for a good reason; 'A Christmas Carol' is a story that changed the holiday season forever, and is still one that is revisited each year.
