Director: Azazel Jacobs
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) have been married for a long time and, like in so many long-term partnerships, their passion has cooled and they no longer fulfill each other romantically. As a result of this, both of them stray and begin serious affairs with other lovers (without each other knowing). Eventually, they decide to make the enormous decision of asking for a divorce, but neither of them can find it in their hearts to do it. Their lovers are getting angry and frustrated, and once again they find themselves in the arms of one another. For whatever reason, a spark as reignited between them, and they embark on their most passionate affair yet - with each other. 

Directed and written by Azazel Jacobs ('Momma's Man', 'Terri'), 'The Lovers' is a romantic comedy following a very unusual formula. Set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 22nd 2017, it is due to be released in movie theatres on May 5th.


Starring: , Jessica Sula, , , , Tyler Ross, Eric Satterberg, Lesley Fera
