Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) have been married for a long time and, like in so many long-term partnerships, their passion has cooled and they no longer fulfill each other romantically. As a result of this, both of them stray and begin serious affairs with other lovers (without each other knowing). Eventually, they decide to make the enormous decision of asking for a divorce, but neither of them can find it in their hearts to do it. Their lovers are getting angry and frustrated, and once again they find themselves in the arms of one another. For whatever reason, a spark as reignited between them, and they embark on their most passionate affair yet - with each other.
Directed and written by Azazel Jacobs ('Momma's Man', 'Terri'), 'The Lovers' is a romantic comedy following a very unusual formula. Set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 22nd 2017, it is due to be released in movie theatres on May 5th.
So Sexy
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
Six (Live)
3
XXX
4
Shape Of You
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Sax [Live]
9
Casual Sex (Explicit)
10
It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed...
Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) have been married for a long time and,...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar with this astute drama which, like 2011's...
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
Nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson might be well known now for her classic catalogue of...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
After his Oscar nomination for La La Land, Ryan Gosling is back singing and playing the piano on screen as a musician in Terrence Malick's new film...
The Superman actor is to star in Christopher McQuarrie's sixth 'M:I' film - after engaging in an awesome Instagram conversation.
Bastille's Dan Smith doesn't want to have a ''false rock star image''.
The star has written a lengthy post on Instagram about her feelings on the subject to fans