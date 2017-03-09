Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a long trip into the Amazon rainforest to uncover an ancient lost civilisation that he names 'Z'. He expects to find ruins and treasure, possibly even remnants from the legendary El Dorado, but it seems an impossible task to get the backing of the respected scientists of the day who can't possibly conceive that a civilisation perhaps more advanced than our own could exist amongst the native tribes they perceive as savages. His wife seems to be the only one who supports his mission, as well as his son Jack and another friend who agree to accompany him on the voyage. Unfortunately, this will be the trio's last trip, as they are subsequently never seen in England again.

'The Lost City Of Z' is a period thriller based on a true story that was explored in David Grann's best-selling book 'The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon' which was published in 2009. The film has been directed by James Gray ('The Immigrant', 'We Own the Night'), who wrote the screenplay alongside Grann, and it is set to hit cinemas on April 21st 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , Aleksandar Jovanovic, Raquel Arraes, Bobby Smalldridge, Johann Myers
