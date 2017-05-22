Long before the days of Jack the Ripper, there was another monster haunting the streets of London. A killer so terrible that locals dub him the Golem. Dan Leno, a real life theatre comedian, is for some reason dragged into the investigation by Inspector John Kildare of Scotland Yard, who is struggling to find a link between the murders. And he also enlists the help of a young woman named Elizabeth Cree whose terrified that she's next on the Golem's hit list. Kildare knows there is a witness, or witnesses, somewhere, and the Golem soon reveals that he is also aware that somebody knows who he is and leaves a warning that 'he who observes spills no less blood than he who inflicts the blow'.
'The Limehouse Golem' is a murder mystery thriller based on the 1994 novel 'Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem' written by Peter Ackroyd. It has been directed by Juan Carlos Medina ('Painless') with a screenplay by Jane Goldman ('Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children', 'Kingsman: The Secret Service') and is a fictional tale with a series of real historical characters including Karl Marx and George Gissing. 'The Limehouse Golem' will be released in the UK on September 1st 2017.
