Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other martial arts experts named Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya by the master warrior Master Wu. While by day they are faced with the evils of teenage life, by night they are death-defying heroes whose job it is to take down all manner of enemies with the help of a few state-of-the-art machines. They and the people of their island Ninjago face a terrible threat in the form of the war-mongering villain Garmadon - who also happens to be Lloyd's father. It's safe to say their relationship is a tense one. He wants revenge on Wu, who is actually Lloyd's uncle, but for what we are yet to discover...

'The Lego Ninjago Movie' comes following the popularity of 2014's 'The Lego Movie' and the soon to be released 'LEGO Batman Movie'. Directed by Charlie Bean ('Robotboy', 'TRON: Uprising'), Bob Logan ('Repossessed', 'Meatballs 4') and Paul Fisher in his directorial debut, the movie is based on the Lego Ninjago toy line which first came out in 2011. The new trailer is set to the beat of Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood', and the film is set to be released on September 22nd 2017.


