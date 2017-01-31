Director: Chris McKay
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

'The Lego Batman Movie' have just done a 'behind the scenes' featurette in a way that only 'The Lego Batman Movie' could, with each star opening up about their role in the film while still very much in character. We hear from the likes of Batman (described as a vigilante and Bruce Wayne's roommate), his butler Alfred Pennyworth, the new commissioner Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, Dick Grayson aka Robin, Harley Quinn and, of course, Batman's main nemesis The Joker - who, it turns out, kinda just wants Batman to like him. 

This spin-off of the 2014 film 'The Lego Movie' has been directed by the Primetime Emmy-winning Chris McKay ('Robot Chicken') and is set to be released on February 10th 2017.


Starring:
