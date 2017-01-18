Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has had a long time to contemplate her legacy as a successful entrepreneur after she's gone. She's not willing to leave the writing of her obituary to chance, and so enlists the help of a the obituary writer at the Bristol Gazette Anne Sherman to write it the way she wants. Anne tracks down a bunch of people from Harriet's life to get a taste of the sort of woman she was - unfortunately, no-one appears to have a single nice thing to say about her. Harriet is determined to touch someone's life in an important way before she goes and visits a youth centre to get started. It's there she meets an adorable, street-smart young girl named Brenda who she employs as her 'intern' when she decides to become a DJ at the local radio station. The more Anne gets to know this woman, however, the more she finds her own life being changed by her new friend. 

'The Last Word' is a heart-warming comedy drama starring Amanda Seyfried and Shirley Maclaine. Directed by Primetime Emmy winner Mark Pellington ('Arlington Road', 'The Mothman Prophecies') and written by Stuart Ross Fink in his screenwriting debut, the film is scheduled to be released on March 3rd 2017.


