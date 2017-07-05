Gabrielle Rabascal (Marion Cotillard) is in her thirties and still unmarried; an unusual circumstance for a beautiful woman in the 50s. But she's really ill. Her mother thinks she just needs a man in her life, given how her eccentric personality and unpredictable nature has been off-putting to previous suitors, and she subsequently marries a willing bachelor. Of course, the marriage is far from a happy one for either of them, and when Gabrielle is finally admitted to hospital with kidney stones, she finds herself drawn to another patient in the institution over their shared love of literature. They begin a passionate love affair, but are forced apart when her treatment ends and she is taken home by her husband.
'From the Land of the Moon' (also known as 'Mal De Pierres') is a French romantic drama directed by Nicole Garcia ('Going Away', 'A View of Love'). She also adapted the script with her writing partner Jacques Fieschi and Natalie Carter ('Th'rSse', 'A Secret') from the 2006 novel by Italian author Milena Agus. The movie was nominated for the Palme d'Or prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival as well as eight gongs at the C'sar Awards. 'From the Land of the Moon' will be released in the US on July 28th 2017.
