Director: Andrew Jay Cohen
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially when it's the one they've been hoping for. Scott and Kate Johansen are therefore thrilled when their daughter Alex gets into Buckley College. They only problem is, there is no way they can afford the school fees after spending the entire fund. Instead of telling Alex the truth and breaking her heart, they decide that they're going to get the money together no matter what they have to do. A solution arrives in the form of Frank, who introduces them to the world of illegal underground casinos and they decide to band together with their neighbours to make up the thousands of dollars worth of tuition by building the casino in the basement. They make terrible criminals and they run the risk of going to jail for a long time, but how far are they willing to go for the sake of their child's future?

Directed by Andrew Jay Cohen (who co-wrote the screenplay with 'Neighbors' writer Brendan O'Brien) in his directorial feature film debut, 'The House' is a thrilling R-rated comedy which is set to be released in US movie theatres on June 30th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , Sam Richardson,
