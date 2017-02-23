It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially when it's the one they've been hoping for. Scott and Kate Johansen are therefore thrilled when their daughter Alex gets into Buckley College. They only problem is, there is no way they can afford the school fees after spending the entire fund. Instead of telling Alex the truth and breaking her heart, they decide that they're going to get the money together no matter what they have to do. A solution arrives in the form of Frank, who introduces them to the world of illegal underground casinos and they decide to band together with their neighbours to make up the thousands of dollars worth of tuition by building the casino in the basement. They make terrible criminals and they run the risk of going to jail for a long time, but how far are they willing to go for the sake of their child's future?
Directed by Andrew Jay Cohen (who co-wrote the screenplay with 'Neighbors' writer Brendan O'Brien) in his directorial feature film debut, 'The House' is a thrilling R-rated comedy which is set to be released in US movie theatres on June 30th 2017.
XXX
1
Six (Live)
2
So Sexy
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Spider Man: Homecoming - Trailer
7
How Would You Feel (Paean) [Live]
8
Dat Sexy Body
9
That's What I Like [Live]
10
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
This film recounts such a great true story that we don't mind the fact that...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Maddy is an 18-year-old girl who lives in a beautiful big house in a nice...
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Planning a wedding should be a happy time for anyone, but it becomes a desperate...
Veronica enjoys a life of luxury with her rich husband, though work has never been...
Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his...
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Country music has long been associated as a storytelling journey, but the evolution of the...
Tony Webster is a retired man in his sixties whose past comes back to haunt...
Shahid Akhtar is a young Muslim living in Manchester who is desperate to find love....
'Best' follows the legendary football career of George Best; a man who redefined what it...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
The singer releases her new album later this year.