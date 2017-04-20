Director: Patrick Hughes
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) in the world. That might seem like a crazy concept - I mean, why would an assassin need a bodyguard? - but as it turns out, he's quite the liability. He's impulsive, volatile and damn rude, and very likely to get them both killed. Unfortunately, there's nothing this protection agent can do about his new client; he has to work with him and they must put aside their differences if they want to defeat a ruthless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) and testify at the International Court of Justice. It's a 24 hour rollercoaster ride for these completely contrasting personalities, complete with death defying car chases and reckless escape stunts.

Shot in London, Amsterdam and Sofia in Bulgaria, 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' is a forthcoming action comedy directed by the award-winning Patrick Hughes ('The Expendables 3', 'Red Hill') and written by Tom O'Connor ('Fire with Fire'). Also starring Salma Hayek as Jackson's character's wife, it is set to be released in cinemas on August 18th 2017. The new trailer features a hilariously out of place theme song: 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston.


Starring: , , , Elodie Yung, , , , Kirsty Mitchell, , ,
