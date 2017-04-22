Director: Brett Haley
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no longer gets offered any work - apart from the odd commercial voiceover. He is, however, being offered a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Western Appreciation Guild in honour of his work, but it's little comfort when he's only ever done one movie he's actually proud of. Nowadays he spends his days smoking pot with his old co-star Jeremy (Nick Offerman), but his floundering career is not the only thing he has to contend with; he has been diagnosed with cancer. Plus, his relationship with his estranged daughter Lucy (Krysten Ritter) is looking irreparable. However, when he meets a young comedian named Charlotte (Laura Prepon), he finds himself with a new lease of life - something that only improves when his award acceptance speech incites a flurry of new job offers.

'The Hero' is a comedy drama directed by Brett Haley ('The New Year') who co-wrote the screenplay with Marc Basch with whom he also wrote 'I'll See You in My Dreams'. It was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival this year, and is set to be released in theatres on June 9th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , Todd Giebenhain, Jackie Joyner
