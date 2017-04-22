Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no longer gets offered any work - apart from the odd commercial voiceover. He is, however, being offered a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Western Appreciation Guild in honour of his work, but it's little comfort when he's only ever done one movie he's actually proud of. Nowadays he spends his days smoking pot with his old co-star Jeremy (Nick Offerman), but his floundering career is not the only thing he has to contend with; he has been diagnosed with cancer. Plus, his relationship with his estranged daughter Lucy (Krysten Ritter) is looking irreparable. However, when he meets a young comedian named Charlotte (Laura Prepon), he finds himself with a new lease of life - something that only improves when his award acceptance speech incites a flurry of new job offers.
'The Hero' is a comedy drama directed by Brett Haley ('The New Year') who co-wrote the screenplay with Marc Basch with whom he also wrote 'I'll See You in My Dreams'. It was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival this year, and is set to be released in theatres on June 9th 2017.
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
XXX
4
Six (Live)
5
Shape Of You
6
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no...
Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of...
Rachel Flowers is one of the world's most extraordinary multi-instrumentalists. At just 23-years-old, she is...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
The last thing Ned wants is to be sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school to...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
Born in China is a film that offers a view of China that we don't...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
When Ginnie introduces her boyfriend Martin to her father Mr. Gallo, it's safe to say...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
Sleaford Mods are an abrasive post-punk duo from Nottingham who enjoy singing about everything from...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.