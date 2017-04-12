Director: Ronnie Thompson
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

One man is plotting to carry out the biggest diamond heist in history in a bid to settle a debt that could otherwise cost him his life. He decides to target one of London's biggest and most secure safe deposit facilitys; the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Company which could bag him up to $200 million. But the youth of today just aren't up for a job of this size; if they want to carry out this theft successfully, they need to get hold of the real veterans of the game. Criminal mastermind Brian Reader, getaway driver Kenny Collins and fixer and supplier Terry Perkins are all roped in to execute the crime. On the other hand, these crooks are the very definition of 'old' school, which means they could be more of a liability than a success.

'The Hatton Garden Job' is the true story of the Hatton Garden safe deposit burglary which took place in April 2015 and saw the imprisonment of seven men including the elderly gentlemen involved. Directed by Ronnie Thompson ('I Am Soldier', 'Tower Block'), who co-wrote the screenplay with writing partners Ray Bogdanovich and Dean Lines ('The Lost Generation'), the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 14th 2017. 


Starring: , , , , , , , , Daniel Eghan, , Duncan Casey
