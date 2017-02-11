Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Matt Damon talks about the complexities of his character in a short featurette for his latest movie 'The Great Wall'; a film set in China during the Song dynasty which follows William Garin - a young man captured and given to the army at a very young age. Together with his loyal companion Pero Tovar, he fights every battle and they always have each other's back. Pretty soon though, he starts to wonder if there's more to life than just fighting for money. But he'll have to break through more than just the defences of the Chinese army if he wants to find out, because there are supernatural and monstrous forces at work here.

'The Great Wall' has been written by Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro ('Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time', 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice'), and Tony Gilroy ('The Bourne Legacy', 'State of Play') with a story by Max Brooks ('World War Z'), and partners Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz ('The Last Samurai'). Director by the BAFTA winning filmmaker Yimou Zhang, it is set to be released in the US on February 17th 2017, having already premiered in China.


Starring:
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment