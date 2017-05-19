Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be desired. Her parents put themselves across to her and her siblings Lori, Brian and Maureen as adventurous travellers who believe that they don't need a proper education or a house with all the usual amenities - all they need is the open road and the stars. The reality is that her father Rex is an alcoholic and her mother Rose Mary is a failed artist and occasional teacher. They are constantly uprooting the kids and moving them around as they escape the FBI and their mounting debts, compromising their future as they disrupt their schooling. Eventually Jeannette and the others escape their parents for a life the complete opposite of what they grew up with, and have to find it within themelves to forgive them and show them that they are truly happy.

Based on the best-selling 2005 memoir of the same name by the real life Jeannette Walls, 'The Glass Castle' is a harrowing family drama that has been directed and written by the award-winning Destin Daniel Cretton ('Short Term 12', 'I Am Not a Hipster'), with co-screenwriter Andrew Lanham ('The Shack'). It is set to be released on August 11th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , Iain Armitage, Ella Anderson, Shree Crooks, Charlie Shotwell, Sadie Sink, Brigette Lundy-Paine
