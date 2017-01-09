Ray Kroc is a milkshake maker salesman who is intrigued by a large number of orders one day and decides to track down the business buying them. It's a burger restaurant in California owned by two brothers named Richard and Maurice McDonald who have revolutionised dining with their lightning fast service and quality control. Ray starts to see potential in the company and tries to encourage them to branch out, and while the McDonald brothers are initially hesitant, they soon slowly allow Kroc to take over their business without realising that they are in danger of losing their hold on it. Kroc wants McDonald's and he's not going to let anyone stand in his way.
'The Founder' is the true story of how the McDonald's fast food chain came to be way back in 1940, exploring the unethical business dealings that turned it into the most famous restaurant franchise in the world. Directed by John Lee Hancock ('The Blind Side', 'Saving Mr. Banks') and written by Robert D. Siegel ('The Wrestler', 'Turbo'), it has already been nominated at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards and won the Capri Actor Award. It is due to hit theatres on January 20th 2017.
