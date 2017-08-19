Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Quan seems like just a meek old businessman from Hong Kong, but when his teenage daughter is killed during a terrorist bombing on a regular London street just moments after leaving his car, he is overwhelmed with a desire for revenge. With nothing else in his life to lose, he tracks down a government official named Liam Hennessy who he believes knows the identity of the terrorists involved. Quan bombards Hennessy with phone calls and visits to his office, even offering him money to spill inside information, but pretty soon he begins to run out of patience. Hennessy insists he knows nothing about the motives behind the attack not the criminals behind it, but Quan isn't the only one who is not convinced by his denial. He will stop at nothing to take justice for his daughter, and sure enough he transforms from a humble expat to a dangerous killing machine.

'The Foreigner' is a forthcoming revenge thriller based on the 1992 novel 'The Chinaman' by Stephen Leather. The film has been directed by the award-winning Martin Campbell ('Green Lantern', 'Casino Royale') and written by David Marconi ('Live Free or Die Hard', 'Enemy of the State'), and it is set to be released in theatres on October 13th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , Rory Fleck Byrne, Pippa Bennett-Warner,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment