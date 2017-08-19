Quan seems like just a meek old businessman from Hong Kong, but when his teenage daughter is killed during a terrorist bombing on a regular London street just moments after leaving his car, he is overwhelmed with a desire for revenge. With nothing else in his life to lose, he tracks down a government official named Liam Hennessy who he believes knows the identity of the terrorists involved. Quan bombards Hennessy with phone calls and visits to his office, even offering him money to spill inside information, but pretty soon he begins to run out of patience. Hennessy insists he knows nothing about the motives behind the attack not the criminals behind it, but Quan isn't the only one who is not convinced by his denial. He will stop at nothing to take justice for his daughter, and sure enough he transforms from a humble expat to a dangerous killing machine.
'The Foreigner' is a forthcoming revenge thriller based on the 1992 novel 'The Chinaman' by Stephen Leather. The film has been directed by the award-winning Martin Campbell ('Green Lantern', 'Casino Royale') and written by David Marconi ('Live Free or Die Hard', 'Enemy of the State'), and it is set to be released in theatres on October 13th 2017.
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
It's the early sixties and 17-year-old Cathleen Harris has decided on what she wants for...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
He doesn't know exactly what happened, but when Constantine 'Connie' Nikas hears that his brother...
It's the summer of 1983 and 24-year-old Oliver has returned from his studies in America...
It's been a decade since Al Gore's wake-up-call documentary won the Oscar. And here he...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
When a pioneering inventor and scientist named Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) is assassinated in his...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
It's the late 80s and Vicki Maloney is on her way home from a party...
Jacques-Yves Cousteau's first fascination with the ocean began with his career as a Naval pilot,...
Lady Sandra Abbott is relieved to finally be planning a well-deserved retirement with her wealthy...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
US Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is an expert hunter and...
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
